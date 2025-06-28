Statewide Amber Alert cancelled for missing 1-year-old girl last seen in Columbus

Amber Alert Franklin County Child (Columbus Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — UPDATE @ 3:55 a.m.:

The Statewide Amber Alert has been cancelled.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Milena Gebremeskel, last seen around 2:26 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gebremeskel is a 1-year-old black female who was last seen wearing a white “I Love LA” shirt and black sweatpants. She has black hair and brown eyes and is 2′06″ and weighs 40 pounds.

She was abducted by 24-year-old Siem Gebremeskel, a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6‘01″, weighs 150 pounds, and has an unknown clothing description.

Gebremeskel was taken in a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with an Ohio License Plate JNU3896 and tinted windows.

If you see Gebremeskel, the suspect, or the vehicle call 911. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the Columbus Division of Police.

Amber Alert Franklin County Suspect (Columbus Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!