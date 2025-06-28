Statewide Amber Alert cancelled for missing 1-year-old girl last seen in Columbus

OHIO — UPDATE @ 3:55 a.m.:

The Statewide Amber Alert has been cancelled.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Columbus.

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Milena Gebremeskel, last seen around 2:26 a.m. Saturday, June 28.

Gebremeskel is a 1-year-old black female who was last seen wearing a white “I Love LA” shirt and black sweatpants. She has black hair and brown eyes and is 2′06″ and weighs 40 pounds.

She was abducted by 24-year-old Siem Gebremeskel, a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6‘01″, weighs 150 pounds, and has an unknown clothing description.

Gebremeskel was taken in a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with an Ohio License Plate JNU3896 and tinted windows.

If you see Gebremeskel, the suspect, or the vehicle call 911. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the Columbus Division of Police.

Amber Alert Franklin County Suspect (Columbus Police Department)

