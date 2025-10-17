Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for Montgomery County woman

Brenda Morris
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a local woman.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brenda Morris, 77, drove away from her home on Charlwood Avenue in Riverside around 8:15 a.m. on Friday and has not returned.

Police say Morris suffers from memory issues, and they’re concerned for her safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morris is 5′4″ and weighs about 180 lbs. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a leopard print top and black slacks.

Morris drives a 2015 Chrysler 300 with Ohio license plate number JSC3333.

If you see her or the car, or know anything about her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Riverside Police Department at (937) 233-2080. .

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!