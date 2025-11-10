STAY INFORMED: More than 50 local school districts, businesses closed due to snow

School closings WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — More than 50 local school districts and some businesses have announced that classes will be cancelled today.

Several school districts across the area, like Troy City Schools and Northwestern Local Schools, initially delayed school for two hours but then later made the decision to close for the day.

