UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Stebbins High School

Stebbins High School
By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 9:56 a.m.:

The lockdown at Stebbins High School has been lifted, a spokesperson for Mad River Schools confirmed.

Police and K-9s searched both the school building and the parking lot, but the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.

An investigation into where the threat came from is underway.

INITIAL REPORT:

A reported threat has sent a local high school into a lockdown on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tips sent to News Center 7 reported that Stebbins High School was on lockdown just before 9:10 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A spokesperson for Mad River Schools confirmed the school was on lockdown while police investigate a threat.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. They report seeing four police cruisers and some police K-9s at the school.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!