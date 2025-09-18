UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Stebbins High School

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @ 9:56 a.m.:
The lockdown at Stebbins High School has been lifted, a spokesperson for Mad River Schools confirmed.
Police and K-9s searched both the school building and the parking lot, but the threat was found to be unsubstantiated.
An investigation into where the threat came from is underway.
INITIAL REPORT:
A reported threat has sent a local high school into a lockdown on Thursday morning.
Tips sent to News Center 7 reported that Stebbins High School was on lockdown just before 9:10 a.m.
A spokesperson for Mad River Schools confirmed the school was on lockdown while police investigate a threat.
News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. They report seeing four police cruisers and some police K-9s at the school.
We’ll provide updates as we learn more.
