‘Stinky situation;’ Organization frustrated with overflowing dumpster feet away from food pantry

DAYTON — A nonprofit organization is frustrated with continually having to clean up an overflowing dumpster.

“It’s not good. And the smell, with it being summer ... It’s a really stinky situation,” Michael Knote with Have a Gay Day said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, the non-profit organization Have a Gay Day has cleaned up an overflowing dumpster located just feet away from a food pantry multiple times throughout the year.

It’s not their dumpster, and they are searching for who is responsible.

In the meantime, they found one way to decrease the trash.

“I’ve never seen a dumpster chained shut before, but it seems to cause some sort of solution,” Knote said.

The chain and heavy-duty lock were put there to deter people from dumping trash right behind a food pantry that feeds more than 200 families a week.

“Our volunteers are seeing this. People in the community are seeing this,” Knote said.

Just before noon on Thursday, News Center 7 reached out to Rumpke Waste and Recycling, asking who was responsible for the dumpster.

Rumpke said they do not release customer information.

Minutes later, a Rumpe truck picked up the dumpster and sent an email stating that no one was paying for the dumpster.

Knote is relieved it’s gone, but wonders what took so long.

“Couldn’t that have happened six months ago? Couldn’t we taken it out when I called and made the complaint, saying this is a big issue?” Knote said.

