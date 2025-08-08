Stolen car spotted for sale online leads to police chase

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people are in custody after officers spotted a stolen car for sale on Facebook Marketplace Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:30 p.m., Huber Heights officers were told by a Fairborn detective that a truck stolen out of their city was spotted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Huber Heights police and the Fairborn detective set up a sale at the Rave Cinema parking lot with the suspect, according to a media release.

The stolen truck was accompanied by a Kia Stinger.

TRENDING STORIES:

As officers moved in to detain the suspects, the driver of the truck attempted to get away, reversing the truck and striking an unmarked police vehicle.

Officers dropped a county-wide call for backup due to the erratic behavior of the suspects.

Officers deployed Stop Sticks to deflate the truck’s tires, but the driver continued to drive southbound on Waynetowne Blvd.

A Huber Heights cruiser attempted to disable the truck by striking it, causing the driver to momentarily lose control.

The chase continued onto Old Troy Pike and Fishburg Road, where the driver lost control and came to a stop after driving over a curb and through a parking lot.

The driver, only identified as a woman, was taken into custody.

The passenger of the Kia was taken into custody in the parking lot of Rave Cinema.

The driver of the Kia Stinger drove off from the scene and has not yet been found.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group