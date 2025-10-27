Storm Center 7 Special Report: What to expect this winter - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

Winter Weather Outlook
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — In the Miami Valley, winter can feel like a three-month-long game of chance.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney and the rest of the Storm Center 7 team shows you what you can expect from the upcoming winter season today on News Center 7, starting at 5:00.

The Storm Center 7 team will dig into the data and take the guesswork out of Old Man Winter’s games.

