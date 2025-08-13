Storm chances, high heat, then turning a page in the Miami Valley

It's raining heavily, wearing an umbrella during the rainy season

MIAMI VALLEY — A weak cold front is impacting the Miami Valley over the next 24 hours, according to Storm Center 7’s Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

That means Wednesday will be the best chance of rain we will see this week.

After 1 pm Wednesday, scattered coverage of storms will be over the Miami Valley until the late evening hours, Marando said.

Some areas may stay dry, but any of the downpours will come with heavy rain, lightning strikes, and even some gusty winds. The good news is we are not expecting severe weather, but not a bad idea to have an umbrella.

Futurecast (WHIO)

Many Montgomery County and a few Preble County schools are heading back to the classroom tomorrow.

Bus Stop Forecast (WHIO)

The bus stop forecast is dry and muggy in the morning with low temperatures in the 70s, but those storms could impact some heading home from school, according to Marando.

Thursday could have an isolated shower in the afternoon, but this is the one cooler day before the high heat returns.

Friday and both days this weekend will have feels-like temperatures surging into the 90s, even approaching 100.

Heat Index Forecast (WHIO)

If you’re not a fan of the heat, another cold front should bring us a cooling trend through the following work week, according to Marando.

And if our average has anything to say about it, things will start to cool off.

Officially in Dayton, our average high on August 12 is 85 degrees; however, by next Thursday, August 21, our average high drops to 84 degrees and will continue to cool through till winter.

