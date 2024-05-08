Storm damage surveys set for 4 counties after tornado-warned storms Tuesday night

Storm damage at Greenville High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm surveys later today in four counties today.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Teams will be surveying areas affected by Tuesday’s storms, NWS said.

They will conduct storm surveys in Butler, Darke, Mercer, and Warren counties today.

It is concerning the severe storms that moved through the area Tuesday night.

Anyone who witnessed weather-related damage is urged to report it to the NWS via designated reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates and have a full recap starting later today at 5 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 68 Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)

©2024 Cox Media Group