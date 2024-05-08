Storm damage surveys set for 4 counties after tornado-warned storms Tuesday night

Storm damage at Greenville High School Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm surveys later today in four counties today.

>>PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Miami Valley

Teams will be surveying areas affected by Tuesday’s storms, NWS said.

They will conduct storm surveys in Butler, Darke, Mercer, and Warren counties today.

It is concerning the severe storms that moved through the area Tuesday night.

Anyone who witnessed weather-related damage is urged to report it to the NWS via designated reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates and have a full recap starting later today at 5 p.m.

Image 1 of 68

Severe Weather Greenville Severe Weather Greenville (iWitness 7)

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!