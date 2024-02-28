Storm destroys barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy

Young's Jersey Dairy Damage Young's Christmas Tree Farm Damage

By WHIO Staff

YELLOW SPRINGS — Like many across the Miami Valley, Young’s Jersey Dairy is reporting damage from the severe, tornado-warned storms.

The owners took to social media Wednesday morning to show the damage done overnight.

“One of the two barns at the Christmas Tree farm was a casualty of the storm,” they wrote.

Photos shared on their Facebook page, along with photos captured by News Center 7 showed parts of the barn laying throughout the rows of Christmas trees.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the damage done at Young’s Jersey Dairy.

