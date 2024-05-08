Storm-related damage reported across Miami Valley

Storm-related damage reported in Darke County Damage has been reported throughout the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Damage has been reported throughout the Miami Valley as severe weather moves through the area.

News Center 7 has been tracking the damage as the storms progress.

Emergency Scanner Traffic and National Weather Service trained spotters indicate the following areas are dealing with storm damage:

Darke County:

“The City of Greenville has multiple power lines and trees down blocking City streets. Unless you have an emergency please do not attempt to travel in the City,” the Darke County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management said in a social media post.

  • Multiple trees are down and structural damage has been reported on Knuckerberg Road and Jaysville-St. Johns Road.
  • A tree has reportedly fallen on a house on the 800 block of Wayne Street.
  • Reports of flood damage and trees down on Parkside Drive.
  • Traffic lights are down on E Main Street and Walnut Street.
  • Trees have been reported to be down on Ludlow Street.

  • Trees are reportedly down and blocking the 2800 block of Ohio Route 502.
  • Damage has been reported to the Greenville High School’s football field.
  • Damage reported to multiple farm buildings on Auld Road.
  • Trees have reportedly fallen on an apartment building in the 300 block of Miami Street.
  • Power lines are reportedly down at Central Avenue, Walker Street, and Pearl Street.
  • Residents are reporting damage on Wagner Ave in Greenville, reports of windows blown out and trees down near Aldi.
  • OHGO is reporting that State Route 49 Northbound is closed in both directions from East 4th Street and East 5th Street in Greenville because of utility line debris in the roadway.

Warren County:

  • A large tree has reportedly fallen on a house in the 5000 block of Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow.
  • A tree is reportedly down on a house in the 9000 block of East SR-22 in Washington Township.

A Greenville police and fire dispatcher told News Center 7 that “there’s a lot of damage right now.”

>> LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warnings issued for Miami Valley counties

The Miami County EMA reports there is no damage in the county at this time.

The Shelby County EMA reports there is no damage in the county at this time.

Mercer County:

  • Mercer County EMA has confirmed that damage has been reported near State Route 219 and Burrville Rd.
  • There have been several reports of power lines down and barns down.
  • OHGO is reporting that all lanes on SR 219 Westbound west of State Route 49 by Coldwater are shut down due to debris on the roadway.
