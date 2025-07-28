‘Didn’t stop raining;’ Storms with heavy rain turn yards into small ponds

As storms rolled through the region, some yards turned into small ponds on Sunday.

MIAMI VALLEY — As storms rolled through the region, some yards turned into small ponds on Sunday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, people saw damage to their homes as storms moved through the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with one woman.

She said lightning hit a tree outside her yard.

A family heard a boom and then a white flash of light.

When her husband came out to check, he saw his tree covering his windows and leaning on telephone lines.

A Shelby County man said his yard flooded quickly due to heavy rain.

“It just seemed like it just hung here, and the rain came straight down,” said Tom Steinke.

He told Patterson that he’s lived here for over 50 years and never seen this much flooding.

“It was over the driveway and almost over the neighbor’s driveway,” he said.

As water continued to rise, Steinke checked his sump pump in the basement.

“I had to go down and switch it over to the overflow tile that just comes out into the yard, so it doesn’t completely flood your house,” he said. “I got about two inches of water in the basement, which we can manage.”

Steinke told Patterson that while he was prepared, it was still crazy.

“It does take care of the water, but I’ve never seen it this high before,” he said. “It wasn’t destructive. But yeah, it was concerning when it kept on raining. Didn’t stop raining.

Steinke said they will have to dry out the carpet.

The Clark County homeowners said that they will have landscapers come this week to get the tree up.

They will also check to see if any shingles need to be replaced.

