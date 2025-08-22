Stretch Of Dry Days Ahead

Sun peaking through snow clouds Sun peaking through snow clouds (Eye Witness 7)
By WHIO Staff and Nick Dunn

DAYTON — We had a few rounds of showers earlier in the week, but you are likely starting to notice some dry weather across the Miami Valley! In fact, only 3 days this month in Dayton have featured measurable rainfall.

This has led to the development of Abnormally Dry conditions in scattered locations across the northern Miami Valley. The latest drought monitor reflects such conditions in parts of Logan, Auglaize, mercer, Shelby and Champaign Counties.

Drought

The forecast in the days ahead calls for little to no rainfall. There is a slim chance of a shower Saturday night. A low pressure system will slide through the Great Lakes Monday, but any rain looks to be north of us.

Rain

Futurecast points to less than 0.05″ of rain through next Wednesday. We could see Abnormally Dry conditions spread across more of the Miami Valley. Thankfully, it will not be super hot while our dry stretch kicks in. This should lead to a somewhat slower loss of soil moisture compared to last year when drought was intensified by very hot days.

Trends

Temperatures will stay in the 70s starting Sunday through the end of next week!

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!