Stretch Of Dry Days Ahead

DAYTON — We had a few rounds of showers earlier in the week, but you are likely starting to notice some dry weather across the Miami Valley! In fact, only 3 days this month in Dayton have featured measurable rainfall.

This has led to the development of Abnormally Dry conditions in scattered locations across the northern Miami Valley. The latest drought monitor reflects such conditions in parts of Logan, Auglaize, mercer, Shelby and Champaign Counties.

Drought

The forecast in the days ahead calls for little to no rainfall. There is a slim chance of a shower Saturday night. A low pressure system will slide through the Great Lakes Monday, but any rain looks to be north of us.

Rain

Futurecast points to less than 0.05″ of rain through next Wednesday. We could see Abnormally Dry conditions spread across more of the Miami Valley. Thankfully, it will not be super hot while our dry stretch kicks in. This should lead to a somewhat slower loss of soil moisture compared to last year when drought was intensified by very hot days.

Trends

Temperatures will stay in the 70s starting Sunday through the end of next week!

