Strong to severe storms possible midweek, damaging winds possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Strong to severe storms are possible later this week.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

A chance for showers will continue throughout today.

Mugginess Meter Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Marando says that with so much moisture in our atmosphere, heavy rain will continue to be a problem at times. We will see highs near 80 degrees today.

Temperature Trend next 7 days Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Our next chance for storms will be late Wednesday night. Marando states conditions are ripe for storms to develop northwest.

Futurecast for Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

“Timing is key,” he said. “If the system moves faster, we’ll have a higher risk for strong to severe storms locally. If slower, a lower risk. The latest trends have been weakening the line of storms as it comes through the Miami Valley.”

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Marando says there will be better timing on Wednesday. For now, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk for severe weather, Level 2 of 5, for about half of the Miami Valley.

The main threat for now is damaging winds.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

