‘A strong student;’ Local high school remembers 17-year-old student killed in I-75 crash

DAYTON — A local high school is remembering a 17-year-old student killed earlier this week in a crash on a major interstate.

Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School posted a tribute on social media to 17-year-old Elijah Berman, who was identified as the teen victim in a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Warren County.

“Eli knew what it meant to be an Eagle and made an impact anywhere and everywhere he went,” the school said in a post. “He was a leader on the football field and track, an Eagle Ambassador, a big brother in our Little Sibs program, and a strong student with a big personality.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, a preliminary investigation found that the semi-truck, driven by a 41-year-old Michigan man, was getting off I-75 onto State Route 123 when the crash occurred.

Berman was traveling south on SR 123 on a motorcycle when he got hit by a semi, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Medics transported him to Atrium Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Chaminade Julienne Principal Greg Mueller told News Center 7 that Berman was “an all-around Eagle” with a big personality.

He was a member of the football and track teams at CJ.

Berman recently accepted an offer to play college football at Eastern Michigan University.

“We ask for prayers for God’s peace and comfort through this tragic and most difficult time,” Mueller said.

Berman was a member of the Class of 2026.

