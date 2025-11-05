Strong winds, above normal temperatures

Today's Forecast
By Britley Ritz

DAYTON — Winds today are speeding up and we’re already noticing them this morning. Its not just the speed, its the direction of that wind too. Today winds will blow out of the SW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching nearly 30 mph.

A stronger wind throughout the overnight hours help to keep morning lows much warmer, even with a clear sky.

This SW wind alongside sunshine throughout the afternoon will allow for temperature to climb nearly 10 degrees above normal. The sun angle this time of year is still somewhat direct. This means we can warm fairly quick.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!