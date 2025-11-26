Strong winds causing power outages in the Miami Valley

Strong winds causing power outages in the Miami Valley (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Just over 800 people are reporting power outages in the Miami Valley on Wednesday evening.

As of 5 pm on Wednesday, the AES Outage Map is showing that 729 people are reporting that they have no power.

First Energy’s Outage Map is reporting that 33 people are without power.

The outages are a result of strong winds in the area.

Crews are working to restore power.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

