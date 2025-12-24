Struggling families offered free meal, holiday cheer in Dayton

Struggling families will get a special meal this Christmas in Downtown Dayton.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson previews the 26th annual Christmas Day Event LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Target Dayton Ministries will host the event at the Dayton Convention Center.

The Dayton Convention Center wrote in a social media post that “Something big is coming back for Christmas.”

“We’re glad to continue being the venue for this Christmas tradition and blessing to the local community,” they said.

Patterson said that people will be lined up at 10 a.m. as the convention doors will open at 11 a.m.

Many who attend will be homeless or don’t have a family and want to be around others on Christmas Day.

“I’m very thankful for the last 26 years to get to know the beautiful community of what we would call the poor and homeless community, or the underserved community,” said Cindi Stevens.

Target Dayton Ministries will also add family and children services to the event to teach people the meaning of Christmas.

“There is more to just beyond just opening the Christmas gifts in the morning. They’re real people who need that,” she said.

