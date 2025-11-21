Stuck In The Clouds: Miami Valley has entered “gloomy season” as of today

DAYTON — Happy Friday, everyone! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on this Friday afternoon talking about clouds. I will say this is not the most entertaining news if you are not a fan of cloudy days, but some of the statistics are pretty interesting! So, let’s dive in!

Cloud history

Looking over the last two weeks of cloud cover data you can definitely see two things that stick out! First, the “clearest” days we have had were this past Sunday (11/16) and Monday (11/17) with a sunny sky. Next, you may notice the last three days have been the exact opposite with 90-100% cloud cover. It sometimes probably feels like a longer stretch to you!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Cloud Trend

As of today, I call what we are in the “gloomy season.” What does that mean? We have entered the time of year when we have more Mostly Cloudy or Cloudy days than any other sky conditions. Starting today, 51 percent of days feature more clouds than not. That number increases to 60 percent by Christmas as part of a typical trend. Clouds are more common in cooler months due to more frequent weather systems.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Cloud Facts

So, when does “gloom season” come to an end? We find data showing that we drop below 50 percent of days featuring more clouds than not by May 31st. The “peak” occurs on January 5th, but it is a slow climb downward from that “peak.”