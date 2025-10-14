Student brings gun to local elementary school; police, district investigating

WEST CARROLLTON — A local school district alerted families after a student brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

During the afternoon, a teacher at West Carrollton Elementary found that a student had brought a gun to school, according to a release from the district.

The teacher immediately separated the student from the gun and isolated the remaining students in the class.

All students were safe, and law enforcement was contacted by the school to investigate.

The district said they are cooperating with law enforcement, but as it is an ongoing investigation, they cannot comment further.

“Safety begins at home. Weapons should always be appropriately locked away in the house. This would include the child’s home and any home a child may visit,” the district said.

The student who brought the gun was not identified.

