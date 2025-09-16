Student hit by car outside of local high school

KETTERING — A student was hit by a vehicle outside of Fairmont High School in Kettering on Tuesday afternoon.

An initial investigation revealed that a vehicle failed to yield to the crosswalk and hit a student in front of the school on Shroyer Road, according to Kettering Police Public Information Officer Cynthia James

The student was transported to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately made available.

The driver was cited for failure to yield.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updates.

