Student injured, driver arrested for OVI after hitting school bus

ALEXANDRIA, KY — A student was injured, and officers arrested a driver after a school bus crash in Kentucky on Friday.

Officers responded to a crash involving a school bus in Alexandria, Kentucky, in Campbell County, according to our news partner WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

At the time of the crash, 12 students and a bus monitor were on the school bus.

Medics transported a student to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

An initial investigation showed that Donald Weinel, 42, was under the influence at the time of the crash. He crashed into the school bus while traveling south on U.S. 27, WCPO said.

Officers arrested Weinel and charged him with one count of OVI, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, and one count of criminal mischief, the spokesperson said.

Online jail records indicate that Weinel is being held at the Campbell County Detention Center.

Bond has been set at $140,000.

The crash remains under investigation.

Donald Weinel- mug shot Photo contributed by Campbell County Detention Center

