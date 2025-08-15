Students have new, advanced manufacturing program at Fairmont High School

BTS 2025: New Advanced Manufacturing Program at Fairmont High School
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Junior and seniors return to class today at Kettering City Schools, and they will have a new advanced manufacturing program.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz is LIVE outside Fairmont High School to explain these enhanced engineering facilities this morning

The district got almost a $3 million grant to make this happen.

The superintendent told News Center 7 that students will learn from industry leaders while using state-of-the-art equipment.

The purpose is to prepare students to graduate and step into high-demand careers.

“Having an opportunity like this, where I can come in and I’m excited to make something, and I can use my own hands, and we have computers in there that are very nice and very fun to use, and I just think it’s amazing,” said Sadie Lee, senior at Fairmont High School.

