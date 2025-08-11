Students preparing for first day of 2025 school year, School administrators ready to support them

TROTWOOD — Students in the Miami Valley are preparing for their first day of the 2025 school year, and school administrators say they are ready to support them.

In just a few hours, students will start arriving, ready to start the school year.

For many students, it’s the first day of high school, and for others, it’s their last first day.

Trotwood Madison School District Administration believes they’re ready to support students across all grade levels.

Superintendent Marlon Howard told News Center 7 that being accessible to students is the key to supporting them throughout the school year.

Howard also said that they are here to support parents as well.

“Well, we always want our parents to know that we are a beacon of support for them. Once they give us their students. We have a lot of different programs, a lot of different support systems in place,” Howard said.

Howard said he wants parents to know that school officials have resources to support in and out of the classroom.

“We have our care closet, which is one specific entity that parents can tap into if they need a variety of different levels of support. There’s a ton of things going on in our district,” Howard said. “And, parents always have access to us, to our buildings in the event that they need some additional support outside of just dropping our kids off for school.”

The 2025 school year starts for all grades in both the Trotwood Madison School District and the Miamisburg City School District today.

