Students and staff honor first grade teacher in breast cancer walk

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Students and teachers at Lagonda Elementary in Springfield held a walk on Wednesday, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a spokesperson, 1out 8 women in the United States has the likelihood of developing breast cancer.

For Lagonda Elementary, this walk is personal. Laurie Hammontree, a first-grade teacher at the school, is celebrating 5 years of being cancer free. With no family history, Hammontree said she was shocked when her first mammogram revealed indications of breast cancer.

“I had an enormous support team from school to my second job and family,” said Hammontree. “When I say I have the best, I really mean it.”

In honor of support for her breast cancer journey, Hammontree led the walk throughout the school building, and had her hallway decorated with pink ribbon decorations.

