Study finds cheapest grocery stores in Ohio

A new study has found the cheapest grocery stores in every state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A study by NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 grocery stores across the country.

Target or Walmart sells the least expensive groceries in 23 out of 50 states, according to the study.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Ohio, the three supermarkets with the lowest prices are Grocery Outlet, Save a Lot, and Target.

Grocery Outlet prices were over 23% below the state average, the study found.

Among the most expensive were Fresh Thyme and Gordon Food Service.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group