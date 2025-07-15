Study finds cheapest grocery stores in Ohio

Grocery store
By WHIO Staff

A new study has found the cheapest grocery stores in every state.

A study by NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 grocery stores across the country.

Target or Walmart sells the least expensive groceries in 23 out of 50 states, according to the study.

In Ohio, the three supermarkets with the lowest prices are Grocery Outlet, Save a Lot, and Target.

Grocery Outlet prices were over 23% below the state average, the study found.

Among the most expensive were Fresh Thyme and Gordon Food Service.

