Study finds Ohio ranks among states that have most home repairs

Home Fix It: Roof repair
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — A new study determined that Ohio ranks among the top 10 states that have had the most home repairs.

Home warranty experts with Cinch Home Services analyzed Google Keyword Planner data to figure out the ranking.

The study collected the average monthly search volumes for things related to air conditioning (HVAC), electrical work, heating, plumbing, roofing and more.

Experts then ranked the states by the average monthly search volumes per 100,000 people.

The study ranked Ohio number nine with an average search volume of 297,003, or 2,520 per 100,000 people.

Experts found that these ten states have the most homes in need of repair:

  1. Colorado
  2. Indiana
  3. Florida
  4. Texas
  5. Illinois
  6. New Jersey
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Michigan
  9. Ohio
  10. Missouri

"The cost of home repairs in various locations is important to not only homeowners but to renters, landlords, and first-time buyers. With several Midwestern states finding themselves in the top ten, it would seem that the variable climate is a contributing factor to the disrepair of American homes. This is something that homeowners and contractors alike should consider when addressing maintenance needs," a Cinch Home Services spokesperson said.

