Study hall monitor arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’ with high school student

KETTERING — A Kettering Fairmont High School staff member facing sexual assault allegations has only been with the district for a month.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Kettering police walked 22-year-old Jace Nutt out of the high school on Thursday and arrested him.

Nutt was hired a month ago, and the district classified his job title as “study hall monitor,” according to records obtained by News Center 7.

The district has already sent Nutt a pre-termination letter after at least one student came forward to report inappropriate behavior.

“I hope that this sends a strong message,” Jessica East said.

East has sent several children through Fairmont High School, and her youngest is a junior this year.

She’s upset about the accusations.

“Most of the women, you know, have probably been on the receiving end of unwanted advances or worse,” East said.

The investigation began after a student “courageously came forward” and notified Principal Karyn Denslow, according to a letter obtained by News Center 7.

“Dear Fairmont Students, Families, and Staff, I am writing to you today to address a serious personnel matter that has come to my attention. Earlier today, students courageously came forward to notify me that a Fairmont staff member had made inappropriate comments to them via social media message. Upon receiving this information, we immediately involved our School Resource Officer, the Kettering Police Department (KPD), and our Human Capital Department to begin a thorough investigation. Through its investigation, the Kettering Police Department determined that this individual had engaged in inappropriate behavior with more than one Fairmont student. This staff member was immediately removed from the Fairmont campus by the KPD, and placed on unpaid administrative leave by the district, pending their official termination at the September 16, Kettering Board of Education Meeting. I want to assure you that this individual will be dealt with appropriately from a legal standpoint by the KPD, and will no longer be a part of our Fairmont or Kettering Schools staff. More importantly, I want to publicly commend the students who came forward, as well as their parents who encouraged them to inform a trusted adult at school. Their willingness to speak up, along with the thorough investigation by the KPD, was critical in ensuring we could take swift and decisive action. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we all speak up when we hear, see, or witness something that doesn’t feel right or feels unsafe. The courage of these students who came to me is a powerful reminder of how one person’s good judgment can make a difference. Let’s all work together to keep Firebird Country safe for everyone. If you have any questions or concerns about today’s situation, please do not hesitate to contact me." — Kettering Fairmont High School Principal Karyn Denslow

Nutt remains booked in jail on suspicion of sexual battery.

Kettering police declined an on-camera interview on Friday, but said the safety of the students in this situation is their highest priority.

East said she is pleased with how quickly the school district handled this situation.

“For stopping what they were doing and talking to the student, taking the concerns seriously, looking at the messages that they had, and then immediately dealing with it with the police. That’s the gold standard,” East said.

