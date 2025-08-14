Study: Ohio ranks in the top 20 of the worst states for child welfare

The Marshall Project reports that multiple states are introducing bills to protect patients from drug testing at childbirth, amid concerns over false positives and child welfare interventions.

DAYTON — Ohio ranks as the 18th worst state for child welfare, with significant challenges in infant mortality and child food insecurity.

A recent study by WalletHub highlights that Ohio is the sixth-worst state for infant mortality, with Montgomery County experiencing nearly 10 deaths per 1,000 births, surpassing the state average of 7.1.

Jessica Salem, Executive Director of the Center for Health Equity at Dayton Children’s Hospital, emphasizes the importance of listening to mothers from underserved backgrounds to improve outcomes.

Salem advocates for building trust with healthcare providers, including hospitals, doulas, midwives, and community health workers, to support mothers effectively.

Ohio also ranks 12th worst for child food insecurity and the percentage of children in single-family homes, indicating broader systemic issues affecting child welfare.

Salem believes that addressing child welfare must begin at birth and continue into adulthood, ensuring families have access to healthy diets and necessary healthcare.

She stresses the importance of listening to the community and involving them in solutions, acknowledging the challenges families face in balancing work and accessing services.

Efforts to improve child welfare in Ohio must focus on comprehensive support for families, starting from birth and involving community engagement.

