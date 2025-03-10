Submarine House announces new location

PIQUA — Submarine House is expanding and adding a new location to the Miami Valley.

The owners announced they’re opening a new location in Piqua this spring.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Submarine House to Piqua,” Brody Danner, co-owner of the Piqua Submarine House location, said.

Submarine House is moving into the former site of Referee’s Sports Bar at 311 N. Main Street.

“The Piqua community has welcomed us with open arms,” Kelsey Mears, VP of Operations and Piqua Submarine House co-owner, said. “We’re eager to create a space where sports fans, families and friends can come together for great food and drinks while enjoying everything downtown has to offer.”

The space will be renovated inside and out. It will also feature an outdoor patio.

The new location will be within Piqua Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) and just two blocks from Lock 9 Park and the Treviño Performance Pavilion.

Chris Schmiesing, Economic Development Director for the City of Piqua, said the addition of Submarine House will be “a great addition to our community.”

Submarine House has several locations in the Miami Valley. This will mark the second location in Miami County.

The current plans are to open the new location this Spring. An exact opening date has not been announced.

Updates on the new location will be shared on the Submarine House’s social media.

