Substantial rain returns Tuesday

DAYTON — The Miami Valley desperately needs rain. Since August 1st, the Dayton International Airport has a deficiency of 3.80 inches of rain. The moderate drought is still in place across the majority of the Valley and a severe drought for portions of Mercer, Auglaize, a sliver of Darke and Randolph county. Just north of Mercer county, an extreme drought is in place. This is likely to stretch into Mercer county with the next update this upcoming Thursday even after this upcoming rain. The reason why, this upcoming rain chance isn’t included with the next drought monitor update. It will be reflected in next Thursday’s update.

Rainfall Deficit

Today we have a slight chance of a shower or storm late afternoon and especially into the evening. Our best chance for rain comes with the cold front that will pass by Tuesday. Rain chances are likely throughout the morning, but becoming more scattered throughout the day. Rain will linger into early Wednesday, but will begin to push east leaving us with cloud cover as we dry out. Rainfall totals at this time range between a half inch to 1.5 inches.

Precipitation Outlook

Looking ahead to the third week of the month, according to the Climate Prediction Center, our rain chances are below average. Leading me to believe our drought situation will not improve.

