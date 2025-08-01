Summer construction project in Troy may affect how students get to school

TROY — A construction project to convert the intersection of Adams Street and Riverside and Staunton roads in Troy into a single-lane roundabout is set to impact school transportation during the upcoming school year.

Originally scheduled for the summer, the project has been delayed and will now take place while students are in school. The intersection is heavily used by school buses, particularly during arrival and dismissal times.

“Right now it’s kind of a tricky stop where you look at each other for a while and then you decide who’s going to go,” said Chris Piper, Superintendent of Troy City Schools, describing the current intersection.

The Troy Engineering Department announced that the intersection will be changed to a single-lane roundabout to improve traffic flow and access to the area. Piper expressed concerns about the turning radius for buses but confirmed that the engineering department has addressed these issues.

Despite the construction, Adams Street and Staunton Road will remain open, although Riverside Drive will be closed periodically. Piper noted that while some students will need to be rerouted, the overall impact on school traffic should be minimal.

With the construction set to proceed during the school year, Troy City Schools will adapt to ensure minimal disruption to student transportation. The new roundabout is expected to enhance traffic management once completed.

