Summer Events around the Miami Valley

COUNTY & STATE FAIRS
Clinton County Fair
- Where: Clinton County Fairgrounds: 958 West Main Street, Wilmington, OH 45177
- When: July 5 to July 12 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Visitors can expect live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby!
Logan County Fair
- Where: Logan County Fairgrounds: 301 East Lake Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311
- When: July 6 to July 12, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Visitors can expect carnival games, harness racing, pony racing, bull riding, tractor pull, motorcycle races and more!
Montgomery County Fair
- Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton, OH 45417
- When: July 6 to July 12, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Wristbands $25 good all day
- Fair-goers can visit the petting zoo, ride wagons, watch the Cincinnati Circus Company, tractor pulls and demolition derbies!
Warren County Fair
- Where: Warren County Fairgrounds: 665 North Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
- When: July 14 to July 19
- This week-long event has food, games, rides, a demo derby, tractor pulls, tug-a-truck, harness racing, livestock shows, a cornhole tournament, talent show, karaoke, and parade!
Clark County Fair
- Where: Clark County Fairgrounds: 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502
- When: July 18 to July 25
- The week-long festival includes live music, carnival rides, an antique show, a livestock show, a home brew contest, truck tug-o-war, truck pull, demolition derby, tractor pull, cheerleading show, and a kiddie pig chase!
Butler County Fair
- Where: Butler County Fairgrounds: 1715 Fairgrove Avenue, Hamilton, OH 45011
- When: July 20 to July 26
- Visitors can participate in tractor pulls, a rodeo, demolition and combine derbies, live music, a wood carving auction, and a cake and pie auction!
Shelby County Fair
- Where: Shelby County Fairgrounds: 655 South Highland Ave, Sidney, OH 45365
- When: July 20 to July 26
- This county fair will have livestock shows, a petting zoo, amusement rides, a demolition derby, a tractor pull, band performances, and lots of food!
Ohio State Fair
- Where: Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds: 717 East 17th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43211
- When: July 23 to August 3
- Concerts at this year’s State Fair include Foreigner, T-Pain, AJR, Trace Adkins, and more! Visitors will be able to see the Butter Cow, ride carnival rides, see animals, watch the circus, walk around the farmers market, see pig races and so much more!
Preble County Fair
- Where: Preble County Fairgrounds: 722 South Franklin Street, Eaton, OH 45320
- When: July 26 to August 2
- Visitors can encounter camping, Country Idol, a demolition derby, the tractor pull, an ATV drag, rodeo, tug-a-truck, a lawn mower derby, and more!
Auglaize County Fair
- Where: Auglaize County Fairgrounds: 1001 Fairview Dr, Wapakoneta, OH 45895
- When: July 27 to August 2
- At this year’s fair, Montgomery Gentry will perform, there will be a cheerleading competition, wiener dog races, harness racing, demolition derby, rodeo, and more!
Greene County Fair
- Where: Greene County Fairgrounds: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
- When: July 27 to August 2, 8 a.m. to 1 0 p.m.
- The fair will feature rides, a kiddie and calf scramble, tug-a-truck, harness racing, demo derby, tractor pull, karaoke, corn hole and more!
Champaign County Fair
- Where: Champaign County Fairgrounds: 384 Park Ave, Urbana, OH 43078
- When: August 1 to August 8, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Come visit the rodeo and listen to live music with a performance by Nashville artist James Carothers!
Mercer County Fair
- Where: Mercer County Fairgrounds: 1001 W Market St, Celina, OH 45822
- When: August 7 to 13
- Entertainment at this year’s fair includes performances from Big & Rich and a tribute concert to both Journey and Heart!
Miami County Fair
- Where: Miami County Fairgrounds: 650 N. County Rd. 25-A, Troy, OH 45373
- When: August 8 to August 14
- The fair will host a food truck rally, a performance by the Eli Young Band, a variety of rides and games, and will host campers!
Darke County Fair
- Where: Darke County Fairgrounds: 800 Sweitzer St, Greenville, OH 45331
- When: August 15 to 23, 7 a.m. to Midnight
- The fair will feature a demolition derby, motorcycles races, harness races, tractor pulls, and a performance from Travis Tritt!
EVENTS IN MAY
A World A’Fair Dayton International Festival
- Where: Greene County Fairgrounds: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH
- When: May 2, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Visitors can expect good food, family fun, dancing and live music as the festival showcases ethnic backgrounds and cultures of Dayton and the Greater Miami Valley area!
Artebration
- Where: Front Street: 1001 East 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402
- When: May 2, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- May 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This celebration of arts is free to the public and hosts the Brick City Mural Festival, Dayton Food Truck Rally, live music and over 100 art studios, galleries, and shops!
Collectibles Shopping Spree Show
- Where: The Mall at Fairfield Commons: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, OH 45431
- When: May 3, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- AND August 2, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- The Collectible Shopping Spree Show will take place on the first floor near BJ’s, Chuey’s and Tokyo Grill main entrance!
Vandalia Sweet Treats Fair
- Where: Vandalia Recreation Center: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, OH 45414
- When: May 10 4 p.m. 8 p.m.
- This fest is for all the sugar-lovers as it will feature food trucks, dessert vendors selling candy and sweets, live music and other vendors!
Waynesville Street Faire
- Where: Waynesville Merchants Association: 97 S Main St, Waynesville, OH 45068
- When: Second Saturday of Every Month May to September (May 10, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13) 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- This fair will feature over 50 vendors, kids activities, live music, food trucks and more in the Antique Capital of Warren County!
- Where: Greene County Fairground: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
- When: May 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- May 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hamvention is the world’s largest amateur radio gathering and it’s sponsored by the Dayton Amateur Radio Association!
- Where: City of Miamisburg, Riverfront Park: 3 N. Miami Avenue, Miamisburg, OH 45342
- When: May 16, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- May 17, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- May 18, Noon to 6 p.m.
- This is the fourth annual Spring Fest in the Burg and it will be the first event in the newly renovated Riverfront Park!
Earth Day at Aullwood: Celebrating Migratory Birds
- Where: Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm: 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414
- When: May 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- $20.00 per car
- Earth Day at Aullwood is a celebration of spring and migratory birds that nest at Aullwood! Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about easy actions they can take to protect these birds in their neighborhoods and cities!
Furry Skurry 5K
- Where: Humane Society of Greater Dayton, St. Leonard CHI Living Communities: 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45458
- When: May 17, 8 a.m. to Noon
- The Furry Skurry 5K is a fun-filled day for runners, walkers, and pet lovers!
Miami County Food Truck Rally and Competition
- Where: Miami County Fairgrounds: 650 N. County Rd., Troy, OH 45373
- When: May 17, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission is $5.00 per CAR (legal limit) or $2.00 per person walking in, including re-entry all day. Free Admission & Live Music
- More than 60 food trucks will be in attendance! Visitors will also have the chance to check out vendors, live entertainment, a cornhole tournament, axe throwing, a veteran’s resource fair, plant sale and more!
Women’s Wine and Chocolate Walk 2025
- Where: The Windamere: 2 S. Main St., Middletown, OH 45044
- When: May 17, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $30-$75
- An afternoon of wine, chocolate, shopping, and entertainment! Buy a ticket for 10 wine tastings and 10 chocolate samples!
Fleurs de Fête - Wine & Gourmet Food Festival
- Where: Dayton History, Carillon Park: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409
- When: May 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $80 in Advance $85 at the Door
- Fleurs de Fete is Carillon Historical Park’s original “party in the park” where guests can enjoy over 400 wine samplings and delicious food offerings!
Centerville Merchant Market
- Where: St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, OH 45458
- When: May 18, Noon to 5 p.m.
- For this one day, guests can enjoy family activities, shopping, and dining with over 100 local artisans, boutiques, and food trucks!
Memorial Day Weekend at Young’s Jersey Dairy
- Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
- When: May 22-23, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 24, Noon to 11 p.m.
- May 25-26, Noon to 10 p.m.
- The event will offer carnival rides, food, and of course… ICE CREAM!
Feast of the Flowering Moon Festival
- Where: City of Chillicothe, Yoctangee Park: Enderlin Circle & Tritscheller Road in Chillicothe, OH 45601
- When: May 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 24, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- May 25, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Live entertainment, a Memorial Day Parade, carnival rides, and kayaking or canoeing on the lake are all available for festival-goers!
Dayton Cheese Fest
- Where: Miami Valley Restaurant Association, Austin Landing: 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, OH 45342
- When: May 24, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Dayton Cheese Fest promises visitors all things CHEESE at this free festival that includes live music, inflatables, games, and fireworks!
Dayton Heritage Day at Carillon Park
- Where: Carillon Park: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409
- When: May 25, Noon to 5 p.m.
- Community members are invited to celebrate Dayton’s history through special activities, costumed interpreters, and more at this family-friendly event draped in patriotic décor!
Passport to MetroParks 2025
- Where: Five Rivers MetroParks: 111 E. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402
- When: May 30, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- This evening will be full of live music, food trucks, and fun activities like rock climbing with free admission!
EVENTS IN JUNE
Dayton Pride Festival
- Where: Greater Dayton LGBT Center: 136 N. St Clair Street, Dayton, 45402
- When: June 6, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The annual Pride Festival and parade celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ+ culture in Dayton!
- Where: St. Helen Parish: 605 Granville Place, Dayton, OH 45431
- When: June 6, 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 7, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 8, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- This festival will be full of family fun all weekend with rides for the kids, food, a flea market, a beer garden, and more!
Ohio Valley Indigenous Music Festival
- Where: Patricia Allyn Park: 7266 State Rt. 48 Springboro, OH
- When: June 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- June 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- This outdoor festival is free to the public with nearby parking! It will be a weekend of award-winning music that features the Native American flute, vendors with Native American style flutes, crafts, and food!
Troy Strawberry Festival
- Where: City of Troy, Downtown Troy, Various Locations
- When: June 7, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- June 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- This annual festival celebrates Troy at the center of Ohio’s strawberry production!
Jewish Cultural Festival
- Where: 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH 45405
- When: June 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- This festival ‘opens the door to Judaism’ to guests who wish to learn more about the traditions and faith!
Kettering Pride 2025
- Where: Delco Park: Delco Park Dr, Kettering, OH 45420
- When: June 13, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Connect with community organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights and causes while enjoying live music, food, and visiting a variety of vendors!
St. Christopher Summer Festival
- Where: St. Christopher Parish: 435 East National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377
- When: June 13, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 14, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 15, Noon to 6 p.m.
- St. Christopher Festival will offer staple festival foods like hamburgers, fries, and pork tenderloins that visitors can enjoy while they listen to live music and sip craft beers on tap!
Versailles Poultry Days
- Where: Village of Versailles: 459 S. Center St., Versailles, OH 45380
- When: June 13 to June 15
- “Poultry Days is an annual celebration of the area’s history as a leading poultry producer. Visitors should expect to arrive early to enjoy their world-famous chicken dinners!
Canal Music Fest
- Where: City Park: N. 3rd Street and Parkwood Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371
- When: June 14, 6 p.m.
- Barracuda, America’s Heart Tribute and local band, Stranger, will perform at this free, family-friendly event with food from Bolasko’s Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, Charlie’s Chops, Kona Ice, Raging Bull Pizza, Susie’s Big Dipper and Thai Village on Wheels!
Celtic Fest Ohio
- Where: Ohio Renaissance Festival: 10542 E State Route 73, Waynesville, OH 45068
- When: June 14, 11 a.m. 10 p.m.
- “Eat. Drink. Rock. Shop. This Celtic-themed event invites the community to eat, drink, rock, and shop on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival!
Wine Fest at the Greene
- Where: The Greene: 4452 Buckeye Lane, Beavercreek, OH 45440
- When: June 14, 5 p.m. 9 p.m.
- Visitors will get to sample a variety of wines and enjoy a fun night out with friends and if wine isn’t your thing, there will also be a Bud Light Beer Garden!
Yellow Springs Street Fair
- When: June 14 and October 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Street performers, fine arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, fair trade items, and gifts will be available at this all-day festival! Visit over 250 vendors and take your pick from the 65 shops and eateries!
Dayton Seafood Fest
- Where: The Brightside: 905 E. 3rd St. Dayton, OH 45402
- When: June 15, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lobster, crab, shrimp, and more will be served at this food truck rally held on National Lobster Day!
The Festival at St. John XXIII
- Where: St. John XXIII Catholic School: 3806 Manchester Rd, Middletown, OH 45042
- When: June 20, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 21, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- June 22, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Each night of this festival with feature different dinners from Knights of Columbus fish meals, Sons of Italy Italian Sausages, and Sons of Italy Spaghetti!
2025 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show
- Where: Dayton International Airport: 3600 Terminal Dr, Vandalia, OH 45377
- When: June 21 and June 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The 2025 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the 100-year celebration of the Goodyear Blimp!
Pickle Fest
- Where: Austin Landing: 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, OH 45342
- When: June 21, 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- $5 in advance, $10 at the door
- At the DILL-I-CIOUS Pickle Fest, festival-goers will be able to enjoy all kinds of different foods featuring... pickles!
Rail Festival at Carillon Park
- Where: Carillon Park: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409
- When: June 21, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- June 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- $14 per adult (18-59) $12 per senior (60+) $10 per child (3 –17) Free to Children age 2 and under FREE to MEMBERS
- This two-day family fun event features free miniature train rides, live steam engines, model train displays, historical displays, indoor carousel rides, train merchandise, rail vendors, and more!
Riverside Jaycees Music Festival
- Where: Riverside Jaycees: 1213 Harshman Rd, Riverside, OH 45431
- When: June 21, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- $15 tickets
- This year, the music festival will be turning up the volume and bringing visitors an electrifying lineup that will have festival-goers singing, dancing, and rocking all night long!
Springboro Juneteenth Jubilee
- Where: City of Springboro, North Park: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro, OH 45066
- When: June 21, Noon to 9 p.m.
- All events are free except for 3-on-3 basketball
- This Juneteenth celebration features activities for all ages, including live music, local food trucks, vendors, Underground Railroad tours, and more!
Troy’s Juneteenth Walk and Celebration
- Where: 822 McKaig Ave, Troy, OH 45373-2952
- When: June 21, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Bring your family, lawn chairs, dancing shoes, and appetite to this Juneteenth Walk and Cookout!
EVENTS IN JULY
Centerville & Washington Township Americana Festival
- Where: 27 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459
- When: July 3 to July 4
- Celebrating our nation’s independence, festivities will include a parade, an arts and crafts street fair, live entertainment, an auto show, and tons of food!
Country Concert
- Where: 7103 SR 66, Fort Loramie, Ohio 45845
- When: July 10 to July 12
- Country Concert welcomes coolers and guarantees three fun and music-filled days of camping with friends and family!
Mac n Cheese Fest
- Where: The Brightside: 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402, USA
- When: July 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tons of vendors will be serving up different types of Mac n Cheese dishes at this food truck rally!
Industrial Strength Bluegrass Summerfest
- Where: Greene County Fairgrounds: 120 Fairground Road, Xenia, OH 45385
- When: July 17 to July 19
- This is the inaugural Industrial Strength Bluegrass Summerfest and it will feature the best in bluegrass and American roots music!
Dayton Restaurant Week 2025
- When: July 20 to July 27
- This week-long celebration invites foodies to try unique menus at many of Dayton’s classiest places for reduced prices, all while raising money for charity.
Annie Oakley Days Festival
- Where: Darke County Fairgrounds: 800 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, OH 45331
- When: July 25-26 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- July 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Annie Oakley Festival will have live entertainment, the melodrama, the parade, historical bus tours, shooting contests, a car show, kiddie tractor pulls, and shooting contests!
Dayton Celtic Festival
- Where: United Irish of Dayton, Riverscape MetroPark: 111 E. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402
- When: July 25, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 26, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- July 27, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- An anticipated 90,000 people will head downtown for Celtic Fest for Irish food, beer, music, culture, and live entertainment!
Pineapple Fest
- Where: Austin Landing: 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton, OH 45342
- When: July 26, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- This festival will have live music, fire dancers, hula dancers, and of course, all things pineapple!
EVENTS IN AUGUST
Art in the City
- Where: Downtown Dayton
- When: August 2, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Presented by AES Ohio, this festival invites guests to experience visual and performing arts from painting, to poetry, to dance all in the streets of Downtown Dayton!
Germanfest Picnic
- Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner Clubhouse: 1400 E. Fifth Street, Dayton, OH
- When: August 8 to August 10
- Celebrate Germanfest with schnitzel dinners, brats, sauerkraut, a wide selection of authentic German brews and spirits, and of course live music in the heart of one of Dayton’s original German neighborhoods!
Springboro Touch-a-Truck
- Where: City of Springboro, North Park: 195 Tamarack Trail, Springboro, OH 45066
- When: August 9
- Kids are invited to sit in the seats and honk the horns of police cruisers, fire trucks, service vehicles, SWAT, tow trucks, race cars, school buses, and more!
Dayton Potato Festival
- Where: Oak & Ivy Park: 803 Anderson-Goodrich Ct., Dayton, OH 45402
- When: August 9, Noon to 8 p.m.
- Food vendors, craft vendors and live entertainment are all available for those who love chips, fries, mashed, scalloped, or baked potatoes!
Englewood Art Festival
- Where: City of Englewood, Centennial Park: Union Rd, Englewood, OH 45322
- When: August 9-10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- This event features a 5k race, parade, food, live entertainment, and a car show on Sunday, along with all the art vendors from around the area!
Dayton BBQ Fest
- Where: The Brightside: 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402, USA
- When: August 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tons of vendors will be serving up different types of BBQ dishes at this food truck rally!
Dayton Porchfest
- Where: St. Anne’s Hill: 817 McLain St, Dayton, OH 45403
- When: August 16, 12:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Free mini concerts on porches throughout a historic Dayton neighborhood, what could be better?
Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival
- Where: Fairborn Community Park: 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH 45324
- When: August 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- August 17,11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Enjoy favorites such as BBQ chicken, steamed cooked sweet corn, pork chop sandwiches, and fresh-cut watermelon at this corn fest!
Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival
- Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church: 50 Nutt Rd., Dayton, OH 45458
- When: August 22, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- August 23, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- August 24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Traditional Lebanese food, beer, ethnic music, dances, rides, and games will all be available to guests at this festival!
ArtFest on Main
- Where: Historic Springboro: S. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066
- When: August 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Located between Dayton and Cincinnati, this art festival celebrates fine art and entertainment with food trucks and activities for children!
Taco and Nacho Fest
- Where: Austin Landing: 10400 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg
- When: August 23, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- This ‘flavor-packed extravaganza’ will feature 15 food and craft vendors serving up the best tacos and nachos!
EVENTS IN SEPTEMBER
Dayton Greek Festival
- Where: 500 Belmont Park North, Dayton, OH, United States, Ohio
- When: September 5 to September 7
- More details to come on this festival!
Italian Fall Festa
- Where: Bella Villa Hall: 2625 County Line Rd, Dayton, OH 45430
- When: September 5, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- September 6, Noon to 11 p.m.
- September 7, Noon to 8 p.m.
- A weekend of Italian music, Italian food, and a game of Bocce on the shaded grounds of Bella Villa!
Vandalia Sister Cities Oktoberfest
- Where: Vandalia Recreation Center: 1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, OH 45414
- When: September 5, 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.
- September 6, Noon to 11:55 p.m.
- Visitors can expect German bands, brats, German potato salad, pretzels, beer, and more!
Dayton Pickle Fest
- Where: The Brightside: 905 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45402, USA
- When: September 21, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tons of vendors will be serving up pickled-themed dishes at this food truck rally!
Germantown Pretzel Festival
- Where: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown, OH 45327
- When: September 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- September 28, Noon to 6 p.m.
- Festival visitors will enjoy live entertainment, shopping, carnival rides, family activities, and of course, plenty of their iconic soft pretzels!
EVENTS AT THE FRAZE PAVILION
695 Lincoln Park Boulevard, Kettering, OH
- Kettering Block Party: June 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gavin DeGraw and Colbie Caillat: June 7, 8 p.m.
- Counting Crows: June 11, 7:30 p.m.
- Breakfast with the Beatles: June 15, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Spass Nacht 2025: June 18, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- The Avett Brothers: June 28, 8 p.m.
- KidzFest 2025: June 29, Noon to 5 p.m.
- “Weird Al” Yankovic: July 6, 8 p.m.
- The Menus: July 11, 8 p.m.
- Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest 2025: July 12, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Killer Queen: July 13, 8 p.m.
- The Electric Light Orchestra Experience: July 17, 7:30 p.m.
- Riley Green: July 18, 8 p.m.
- CeCe Winans: July 23, 8 p.m.
- Bacon Fest 2025: August 2, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- National Night Out: August 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dave Koz and Friends: August 9, 8 p.m.
- Art on the Commons: August 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Get the Led Out: August 13, 8 p.m.
- That Arena Rock Show: August 15, 8 p.m.
- Skillet: August 17, 8 p.m.
- The Outlaws: August 22, 8 p.m.
- Happy Together Tour 2025: August 28, 8 p.m.
- The Beach Boys: September 7, 8 p.m.
- EcoFEST 2025: September 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EVENTS AT THE ROSE MUSIC CENTER
6800 Executive Boulevard, Huber Heights, OH
- The String Cheese Incident: May 18, 6 p.m.
- Brit Floyd: May 24, 8 p.m.
- Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’: June 10, 7 p.m.
- Chase Rice: June 13, 7 p.m.
- Buddy Guy: June 14, 7 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynrd: June 15, 8 p.m.
- David Foster and Chris Botti (featuring Katharine McPhee): June 19, 7 p.m.
- The Wiggles: June 20, 6:30 p.m.
- Rick Springfield: June 23, 7 p.m.
- The Fab Four: June 27, 8 p.m.
- Greensky Bluegrass: July 2, 6:30 p.m.
- Kansas & 38 Special: July 3, 8 p.m.
- Chicago: July 6, 8 p.m.
- Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms: July 12, 6 p.m.
- Leftover Salmon & The Infamous Stringdusters: July 16, 7 p.m.
- Let’s Sing Taylor: July 19, 7 p.m.
- +LIVE+ & Collective Soul: July 20, 7 p.m.
- Straight No Chaser Summer: The ’90s Part 2: July 25, 7:30 p.m.
- Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Marshall Tucker Band: July 26, 7 p.m.
- April Wine and Molly Hatchet: August 2, 7 p.m.
- Air Supply: August 3, 8 p.m.
- Toad The Wet Sprocket: August 5, 7 p.m.
- The Black Crowes: August 6, 7:30 p.m.
- The Temptations & The Four Tops: August 7, 7 p.m.
- America: August 8, 8 p.m.
- Dark Star Orchestra: August 9, 7 p.m.
- Brit Floyd: August 17, 8 p.m.
- Bonnie Raitt: September 6, 7:30 p.m.
- X & Los Lobos: September 21, 7 p.m.
©2025 Cox Media Group