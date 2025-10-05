Summer-like end to the weekend before much needed rain arrives

Rain chances returning to the Miami Valley
By Nick Dunn

DAYTON — Happy Sunday to you! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here on this sunny morning to show the latest forecast trends for today and the upcoming rain chances. We expect a very warm end to the weekend with highs in the middle 80s.

Today

A southerly breeze will help us stay warm this afternoon with high pressure off to our east. No threat for rain today, which is great for outdoor plans!

future

A cold front marches toward us to kick off the work week. We will find a bit of a muggy day on Monday that may spark a couple late-day showers or storms. However, better rain chances are still on tap for Tuesday. A few heavy downpours are possible, but severe storms are not expected.

rain

Rainfall totals still look to average around 0.50″ for most. Guidance this morning has trended a bit drier, so I will watch to see if this is a trend or perhaps the models having an “off” run. Yesterday’s guidance showed a few pockets of over 1 inch of rain, but as of now I think 0.50″ is a safe forecast.

trend

Behind this front we are drier and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, Thursday and Friday mornings should feature morning lows in the 40s! That will be a nice change of pace! Have a great Sunday!

