Summer-Like Warmth Sunday, What’s On The Horizon After?

DAYTON — Happy Saturday, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down a summer-like weekend forecast. We made it up to 83° this afternoon, and with not much wind it sure felt warm under all that sunshine!

Almanac

If you are curious, our typical high for today? Only 74°...so we are a good bit above that. Our typical last 80° high takes place on October 7th, so not unheard of to have some warmth still!

To end the weekend, things look a touch warmer with highs climbing into the middle 80s! Under high pressure, we get sinking air, which means cool nights and a quick warm up during the day.

sunday

We could use some more rainfall to further halt worsening drought conditions, but we see no signs of that anytime soon here. We are watching the tropics, however over the last 24 hours it has become more likely we avoid any remnants of rain (the chances were near zero to begin with). The reason for that is due to our high pressure setting up a road block due to its strength. This means Imelda will curve out to sea eventually. Our impacts will be extra cloud cover at best.

Tropics

Here are the current tracks on the tropical systems. Those with interests in Florida should monitor conditions as Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place. Some heavy rain is likely along the Carolina coasts as well.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!