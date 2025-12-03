Superload weighing over 400K pounds to move through Greene Co.; Expected route, timing

GREENE COUNTY — A superload weighing over 400,000 pounds will move through Greene County on Wednesday.

Crews will move an electronic transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The transformer weighs over 235,000 pounds.

Once it is on the truck, the total weight of the equipment will be over 416,000 pounds, according to the spokesperson.

The moving road closures will start at 9 a.m.

Officers will escort the superload along the following route:

West on E. Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to State Route 444 SB (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on State Route 444 SB to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to the substation

People driving in this area during this time are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The office estimates that the load will take between three to eight hours to reach the substation, due to its height.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important move and apologize for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

