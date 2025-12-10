Superload weighing over 400K pounds to move through Greene County; Expected route, timing

GREENE COUNTY — A superload weighing over 400,000 pounds will move through Greene County on Thursday.

Crews will be moving an electric transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to the AES substation site on Dayton Xenia Road, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The transformer weighs 235,500 pounds, and once it is loaded onto the vehicle, the total weight of the equipment will be 416,276.

The moving road closure will begin at 9 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 11.

The superload will be escorted by law enforcement on the following route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd. • Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

People driving in this area during this time are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The load is anticipated to take three to four hours to reach the AES site, due to its height.

If the transformer cannot clear Dayton-Xenia Road before the Trebein Elementary School and Jacob Coy Middle School dismissal times, the load is required to stop and park at Overbrook Blvd off Trebein Road from 2:00 PM to 4:15 PM, according to the Greene County Engineer’s Office.

The load will resume the move after 4:15 p.m.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation during this important move and apologize for any inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

This will be the last transformer to be moved from the railroad site to the AES Substation this year.

Moving road closure route for Dec. 11 Superload move (Greene County Engineer's Office)

