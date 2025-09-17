Superload weighing over 400K pounds moving through Greene Co.; Expected route, timing

A superload weighing over 400,000 pounds will move through Greene County today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Greene County Engineer’s Office announced on social media that crews will move an electronic transformer from the Fairborn Railroad site to the AES substation on Dayton Xenia Road.

The transformer weighs over 235,000 pounds.

Once it is on the truck, the total weight of the equipment will be over 416,000 pounds, according to the engineer’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The moving road closures will start at 9 a.m.

Officers will escort the superload by the following route:

West on E. Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to State Route 444 SB (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on State Route 444 SB to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

The Greene County Engineer’s Office estimates it will take between three and four hours to reach the AES site.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group