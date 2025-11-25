Support local nonprofit organizations this Giving Tuesday

DAYTON — As the holiday season approaches, we are reminded that every act of kindness and generosity can go a long way.

This year, WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness, together with our partners Morris Home and Ashley, and Resident Home Association, supports Giving Tuesday as a way of helping our community and those who need it most.

Join us in giving back through our 7 Circle of Kindness partners—local nonprofit organizations that work year-round to make Dayton, Ohio, a better place.

This diverse group of local partners provides food services to local families in need. They distribute school supplies so students can succeed in education and life. They fulfill the wishes of children with life-threatening diseases and empower people with disabilities.

They preserve the environment and save the lives of animals. These organizations make a tremendously positive impact on our community. Learn more about their missions and their incredible work:

Miami Valley Meals

Miami Valley Meals is a Dayton, OH local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and an essential collaborator in fighting for a more food-secure future. Their team of professional chefs transforms donated and rescued food into nutritious meals, which are distributed free of charge through a network of partner nonprofits serving those experiencing food insecurity. By collaborating closely with community partners, Miami Valley Meals helps strengthen existing resources and broaden access to supportive services, creating a more comprehensive safety net for individuals and families in need. Miami Valley Meals believes everyone deserves a good meal made with love. Support Miami Valley Meals HERE.

Crayons to Classrooms

Crayons to Classrooms (C2C) distributes essential school supplies, books, classroom decorations, hygiene products, and more to teachers and students at 144 under-resourced schools across the Miami Valley area, at no cost to them. Over 70% of students at the schools served by C2C lack the supplies they need to participate in classroom activities throughout the entire school year. C2C works to close the opportunity gap by giving teachers the school supplies they would otherwise have to purchase for their students, helping every student have what they need to succeed. The organization is servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and north Warren counties. All donations are distributed at no cost to teachers through the teacher resource center. Crayons to Classrooms can turn a $10 donation into $50 in school supplies. Support the organization HERE.

Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill organization that has been serving the animals and people of the Miami Valley since 1902. Its mission is to advance the health, welfare, and safety of animals and people. It is the only organization in the Miami Valley helping all types of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, farm animals, exotics, birds, small animals, and more. Support the organization HERE.

A Special Wish Foundation

The mission of the organization is to grant the wish of a child or adolescent (birth through age 20) who has been diagnosed by a physician with a life-threatening illness. A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio serves Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby, Darke, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Scioto, and Pike counties. Over the past 40 years, our chapter has granted over 1,900 wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses. Support the organization HERE.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley‘s mission is to empower people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and enhance their quality of life. The agency offers more than 40 programs and services in a 29-county region in Ohio and Kentucky, with nearly 1,400 dedicated employees. In 2024, GESMV served 24,450 individuals, including employing 633 people with disabilities and assisting 943 people in finding competitive jobs in the community. The organization’s staff and volunteers work hard every day to make it possible for all people to live, learn, work, and play in our community. In 2024, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, through its 43 Goodwill retail stores, helped divert over 22 million pounds of reusable and recyclable goods from area landfills. Support the organization HERE.

Hannah’s Treasure Chest

HTC, formerly Hannah’s Treasure Chest, is a lifeline for local children and families in need. Through a network of 75 community partners across Southwest Ohio, HTC provides essential care packages filled with clothing, shoes, books, safety gear, diapers, and hygiene items for children from pre-birth through age 18. Beyond meeting daily needs, HTC runs several programs that help kids grow, stay safe, and thrive. Beds for Babies ensures infants and toddlers have a safe place to sleep. Brighter Smiles supports children’s dental health. Books for Babies builds early literacy from day one. Handmade for HTC brings volunteers together to sew baby essentials and sensory items. And every winter, Giving Angels makes the holiday season brighter by providing meaningful gifts from their wish lists to children living at or below the poverty line. Each program reflects HTC’s commitment to dignity, safety, and opportunity for every child in our community. You can be part of that commitment as well. Support HTC HERE.

Every donation counts and makes a difference in the lives of those in need. But giving doesn’t stop with financial donations. There are many ways to get involved and support these nonprofits. Consider volunteering your time, sharing their stories on social media, or donating a service in-kind.

Every act of kindness makes our community’s circle stronger. And together, we can make a lasting change.

About WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness:

7 Circle of Kindness was born out of a sense of responsibility to our community. It is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home and Ashley, and Resident Home Association.

For questions about this event or the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness program, please contact Niki Mayakova at ksenia.mayakova@cmg.com.

