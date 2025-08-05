Survey: Nearly half of American workers search for new jobs

Nearly half of American workers are considering searching for new jobs over the next year, according to a recent survey by Bankrate.

The survey found that 48% of employees are actively keeping an eye out for new opportunities, as reported by Mark Hamrick, a senior economic analyst at Bankrate.

“We really see a consistent percentage of the American workforce indicating they are inclined to look for work in the next year,” said Mark Hamrick.

Hamrick noted that while many workers express a desire for mobility, not all will necessarily pursue new jobs or succeed in finding them. He emphasized that part of the aspiration is to secure better pay and improved working conditions.

The survey also highlighted industry-specific trends, with healthcare and social services experiencing some employment growth, whereas professional, construction, and business services had limited job openings in June.

Despite historically low unemployment rates, Hamrick pointed out that the number of jobs added is slowing, along with consumer demand and overall purchases in the economy.

Hamrick advises workers to be clear about their goals, suggesting that those prioritizing higher pay but satisfied with their current work-life balance should consider asking for a raise before seeking new employment.

As the job market faces challenges, American workers are encouraged to weigh their options carefully, balancing the desire for better opportunities with the realities of the current economic climate.

