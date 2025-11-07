Suspect accused of killing man after dice game at local lounge charged

Man wanted for deadly lounge shooting turns himself in The man police were looking for in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dayton lounge earlier this year is now in custody.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Dayton lounge earlier this year has been charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

38-year-old Quandric Morris-Ogelsby was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence on Thursday, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Morris-Ogelsby turned himself in on Tuesday, just hours after police announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morris-Ogelsby is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Kayson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5. Police said the shooting happened after a dice game at the lounge.

“There was security at the bar the night of the incident, both individuals were patted down, however, weapons were not found during those pat downs,” Chris Malson, commander of Dayton Police’s Investigation Unit, said.

Police say surveillance video footage showed Morris-Ogelsby with a weapon and a bag after the shooting. He even tried to take evidence.

“As he leaves, Mr. Morris-Ogelsby grabs a ballistic vest that was sitting nearby, then goes into the kitchen to retrieve the security DVR,” Malson said. “He does recover one of the two DVRs and then flees the location in a vehicle.”

Following the shooting, Morris-Ogelsby left the scene and went to a friend’s house in Middletown. The car he used to drive was recovered in Middletown.

Morris-Ogelsby remains in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!