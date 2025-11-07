Suspect accused of killing man after dice game at local lounge charged

The man police were looking for in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dayton lounge earlier this year is now in custody.

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Dayton lounge earlier this year has been charged.

38-year-old Quandric Morris-Ogelsby was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence on Thursday, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Morris-Ogelsby turned himself in on Tuesday, just hours after police announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Morris-Ogelsby is accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Kayson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5. Police said the shooting happened after a dice game at the lounge.

“There was security at the bar the night of the incident, both individuals were patted down, however, weapons were not found during those pat downs,” Chris Malson, commander of Dayton Police’s Investigation Unit, said.

Police say surveillance video footage showed Morris-Ogelsby with a weapon and a bag after the shooting. He even tried to take evidence.

“As he leaves, Mr. Morris-Ogelsby grabs a ballistic vest that was sitting nearby, then goes into the kitchen to retrieve the security DVR,” Malson said. “He does recover one of the two DVRs and then flees the location in a vehicle.”

Following the shooting, Morris-Ogelsby left the scene and went to a friend’s house in Middletown. The car he used to drive was recovered in Middletown.

Morris-Ogelsby remains in the Montgomery County Jail with a $1 million bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.

