Suspect accused of killing man after dice game at local lounge formally charged

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Dayton lounge earlier this year has been formally charged.
Quandric Morris-Ogelsby, 38, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on Friday on several charges, including four counts of murder and two counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Morris-Ogelsby has been accused of shooting and killing 46-year-old Keyson Webb at Sugar’s Lounge on N. Main Street on April 5.
An investigation revealed that Morris-Ogelsby, Webb, and others had been rolling dice when Morris-Ogelsby pulled out a gun and shot Webb, according to the prosecutor’s office.
After shooting Webb, he allegedly robbed him and left the scene.
Earlier this month, the FBI offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to Morris-Ogelsby’s arrest. He turned himself in on the same day the reward was offered.
He’s currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.
