Suspect allegedly assaults man with cerebral palsy in busy Ohio entertainment district

Police lights
(fotosr52 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with cerebral palsy in Columbus recently.

Court documents obtained by our news partners, WBNS, show officers were called to the Short North Arts District on reports of an assault on the evening of Aug. 18.

When police got to the scene, they found the victim with multiple cuts on his face.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a reported skull fracture, brain bleed, a broken orbital bone, and a broken hand, according to WBNS.

It was later revealed that the victim had cerebral palsy and was unable to protect himself when he fell to the ground during the assault.

The suspect was identified as Nicholas Meadows, 34. He was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with felonious assault, WBNS reported.

