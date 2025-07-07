Suspect in custody after being accused of firing at officers, police say

Police tape at a crime scene.
Shooting investigation FILE PHOTO: Police tape stretched across a crime scene investigation. Police are investigating a shooting at an Arizona restaurant that left at least three people dead. (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

CINCINNATI — A person is in custody after being accused of firing a gun at officers in Ohio on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers were investigating a reported trespassing while on patrol in Cincinnati, a police spokesperson told our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

It happened in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

They came to a vehicle and caused the suspect to run away.

When officers deployed their tasers, the suspect pulled a gun and fired a shot toward police, the spokesperson said.

No officers got hit, and the suspect was arrested. They also retrieved the firearm, WCPO said.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!