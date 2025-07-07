Suspect in custody after being accused of firing at officers, police say

CINCINNATI — A person is in custody after being accused of firing a gun at officers in Ohio on Friday.

Officers were investigating a reported trespassing while on patrol in Cincinnati, a police spokesperson told our news partner, WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

It happened in the 2000 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard.

They came to a vehicle and caused the suspect to run away.

When officers deployed their tasers, the suspect pulled a gun and fired a shot toward police, the spokesperson said.

No officers got hit, and the suspect was arrested. They also retrieved the firearm, WCPO said.

The incident remains under investigation.

