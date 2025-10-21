Suspect in custody after threat closes local school district

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person is in custody after a threat closed a local school district on Tuesday.

Northridge Superintendent Dave Jackson confirmed that a suspect in the threat was quickly identified and taken into custody with the help of school resource officers and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no longer a threat to the school, and classes will resume on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

