Suspect in custody after threat closes local school district

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person is in custody after a threat closed a local school district on Tuesday.
Northridge Superintendent Dave Jackson confirmed that a suspect in the threat was quickly identified and taken into custody with the help of school resource officers and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
There is no longer a threat to the school, and classes will resume on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
