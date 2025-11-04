Suspect in custody, BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

Suspect in custody, BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting during traffic stop

LIMA, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lima last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that around 10:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31, a Lima police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of St. Johns Avenue and Second Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

During the stop, the suspect, identified as Emerson Jeffrey, produced a handgun and began firing at officers.

One officer was struck by the gunfire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Officers returned fire, striking Jeffrey and the front seat passenger of the car.

Jeffrey was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital and later transported to Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, according to a joint press release from the City of Lima and the Lima Police Department.

Jeffrey is in custody and remains hospitalized under law enforcement supervision.

The officer who was struck was taken to Mercy Health St. Rita’s and remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to the press release.

No other officers were injured.

The front seat passenger who was injured was treated and released after a short time at Mercy Health St. Rita’s.

“We are committed to full transparency with the community,” Lima Mayor Sharetta T. Smith said. “We will follow the facts, protect the integrity of the investigation, and share what we can, when we can, so residents have clarity and confidence in this process.”

The Ohio BCI is conducting an investigation into the officers’ use of force, while LPD will conduct a separate criminal investigation into the suspect’s actions.

“Our priority is a thorough, independent investigation and the safety and well-being of our community and officers,” Lima Police Chief Curtis L. Hile said. “We ask witnesses to come forward and the public to allow BCI to complete its review. We will continue to communicate promptly as information is confirmed.”

Seven LPD officers were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the BCI investigation, per LPD’s policy.

“Such administrative leave does not imply the officer acted improperly,” LPD said in the release. “This procedure protects the integrity of the investigation and the rights of everyone involved.”

Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the LPD or Ohio BCI.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group