Suspect dead, 2 deputies shot while serving warrant, sheriff says

BOONE COUNTY, KENTUCKY — Two deputies were shot while serving a warrant in Northern Kentucky on Thursday night.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that the deputies were serving a felony warrant just after 10 p.m.

The warrant was for overdue child support to a man at an apartment when deputies were met with “heavy gunfire,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies were hit multiple times. One was airlifted, and medics transported the other by ambulance to UC Medical Center, Boone County Major Phillip Ridgell told WCPO.

“This is a worst nightmare situation,” he said after the shooting.

Both deputies are in stable condition, while one was in surgery. Ridgell said both deputies’ prognoses are “pretty stable,” WCPO said.

The man who fired shots was barricaded inside his apartment. The suspect died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office stated.

No other deputies or residents were hurt.

