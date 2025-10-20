Suspect in downtown Cincinnati shooting turns himself in

CINCINNATI — The suspect in a shooting in downtown Cincinnati last week has turned himself in.
A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were hurt in the shooting on Oct. 13.
Shaquille Ferguson, 24, is now charged with two counts of felonious assault, having weapons under disability and improperly discharging a firearm, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Cincinnati police released surveillance video last week showing two people walking away from City Bird restaurant in Fountain Square.
A person with his face blurred turns around first and points. Then, a man in a white shirt, believed to be Ferguson, turns around, pulls out a gun and starts shooting.
At the time of the shooting, prosecutors said he was already on probation for a prior felonious assault conviction from earlier this year.
Ferguson’s attorney claims that Ferguson did not initiate the conflict and that someone was pointing a gun at him.
Court records show Ferguson is being held on two bonds, one for a seperate shooting, totaling $2.6 million.
