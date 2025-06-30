Suspect drives over curb, ‘intentionally’ hits woman with car in Dayton

FILE PHOTO: A child was killed after a statue fell on him at a luxury Arizona hotel.

DAYTON — A woman is recovering after being intentionally hit by a car in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police initially responded to reports of a disturbance in the 3700 block of E. Cornell Woods Drive, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Andrew Zecchini.

Authorities were told that there were about 20 or more people on scene.

While responding, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area and were flagged down by a group of women who said their friend had been hit by a car, Zecchini said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics took a 19-year-old woman to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned there was a disagreement between the suspect and the victim before the crash.

The suspect intentionally drove over a curb and hit the woman with a car, Zecchini said.

A witness also told officers that multiple gunshots were coming from the car when the crash happened, Zecchini added.

Officers located the suspect’s car and towed it as evidence.

It is unclear if police have arrested a suspect at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group