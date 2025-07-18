18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Springfield arrested out of state

Shooting and crash reported on Euclid and Limestone

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in Springfield.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Darius Q. Lewis was arrested on July 3 in Hamden, Connecticut, by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a spokesperson for the city of Springfield.

Lewis was wanted on several charges, including murder, felonious assault, and a firearms charge in connection with the deadly shooting of Da’Meko Taborn.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Taborn was shot and killed on May 14 near the intersection of South Limestone Street and Euclid Street.

Taborn was found dead in a car near the intersection.

The spokesperson said Lewis waived his extradition and is expected to be brought back to Springfield in the near future.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (937) 324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group