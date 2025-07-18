18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Springfield arrested out of state

By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in Springfield.

Darius Q. Lewis was arrested on July 3 in Hamden, Connecticut, by the U.S. Marshals Service, according to a spokesperson for the city of Springfield.

Lewis was wanted on several charges, including murder, felonious assault, and a firearms charge in connection with the deadly shooting of Da’Meko Taborn.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Taborn was shot and killed on May 14 near the intersection of South Limestone Street and Euclid Street.

Taborn was found dead in a car near the intersection.

The spokesperson said Lewis waived his extradition and is expected to be brought back to Springfield in the near future.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (937) 324-7685 or spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

